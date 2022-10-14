Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mngqithi blames Safa as Zondo, Malesela, and Tinkler are banned from Caf games

Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Manqoba Mngqithi has blamed the South African Football Association for coaches being banned from the Caf games.

The three coaches lack Caf A licenses

Their assistants to lead teams

Mngqithi qualified to lead Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED? Three Premier Soccer League coaches - Royal AM's Khabo Zondo, Marumo Gallants' Dan Malesela, and Cape Town City's Eric Tinkler - are not allowed on the touchline when their clubs participate in the Caf competitions this season.

Mngqithi now blames the federation for not offering a platform where coaches in the country can acquire the Caf A licenses required.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Why don’t you ask the federation [Safa]? You must take this question to the federation — do not approach it so narrow-mindedly," Mngqithi said, as per Sowetan Live.

"South African coaches want to have these Caf A licenses but there are no A license courses in the country. There have been no A license courses probably after our era — the second group was the era of coach Rhulani that got the A license, and when was that?

"We are competing in the continental space and don't have qualified coaches on the bench. It is not that the coaches do not want to study, it is because the courses are not there.

"It’s not that the clubs are not serious about having qualified coaches, the clubs have no control over this one. It requires the federation to roll out as many coaching courses as possible to make sure our people have the required coaching qualifications."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Malesela, Tinkler, and Zondo have sat in the stands as their assistants took charge of teams during their continental engagements.

Tinkler has a Uefa A license, which is not recognised by Caf’s new rules, which require a head coach to have a minimum of a Caf A license or a Uefa Pro license.

The Uefa Pro license is required for those who are not from Africa, and that means a coach from the continent must have a Caf A license.

For the assistant coaches to oversee continental games, they are required to have a Caf B license.

Both Mngqithi and his Sundowns co-partner Rhulani Mokwena hold Caf A licenses and are overseeing the PSL heavyweights in their Champions League games.

WHAT NEXT: After Kaizer Chiefs were defeated by Al Ahli in the Champions League final in 2021 and Orlando Pirates lost to RS Berkane in 2022 in the Confederation Cup final, four PSL clubs are in the hunt to bring continental glory back home this time around.