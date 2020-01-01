'I want to improve' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mkhulise eyeing more goals ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

The Pietermaritzburg-born player is hoping to lift more trophies with Masandawana and inspire the club's academy players

attacking midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise says he is keen to improve his output in the final third ahead of the team's clash with on Saturday.

The 24-year-old playmaker established himself as a regular under the now-departed coach Pitso Mosimane in the 2019/20 season and he helped the team clinch a domestic treble.

Mosimane, who is now in charge of 's , has since been replaced by Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, who have been appointed Sundowns co-coaches.

More teams

Mkhulise, who has been with Masandawana since 2012 when he joined the club's academy, reflected on his days as a ball boy.

“I have come far with this team, I’ve been here since 2012. I have worked my way up to the first team and it has been hard work all the way," Mkhulise told the club's official website.

"Some of the guys I am playing with like Hlompho Kekana, Themba Zwane and Tebogo Langerman have been here for a while.

"And funny enough I used to be a ball boy for them, whilst I was at the academy, but look at me now, sharing the same dressing room with them."

The recent 2019/20 season proved to be Mkhulise's breakthrough as he played 34 matches across all competitions.

The left-footed player also found the back of the net on four occasions with two assists and he is eager to improve his game ahead of the new 2020/21 season.

“I want to improve as a player, I want to play more so that I can try and have more assists, as you know assists are important," he added.

"I want to improve on my scoring and I want to win more trophies with the club."

Mkhulise, who is living his dream, has won back-to-back Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles, Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup with Masandawana having been promoted from the club's reserve team in 2018.

Article continues below

“It is a dream come true for me to play for the club and I want to work hard and show all the youngsters at the academy that if you work hard anything is possible," he concluded.

Mkhulise was introduced in the closing stages of the MTN8 quarter-final match against Bloemfontein on Sunday and he couldn't help Masandwana avoid a 1-0 defeat in Tshwane.

He will be hoping to return to the starting line-up when Sundowns take on Chiefs at FNB Stadium in their first PSL match of the new campaign on Saturday.