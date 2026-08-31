Mamelodi Sundowns miss out as former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah signs deal with North African club

Recent rumours had linked Ndah with a move to shore up Miguel Cardoso's backline but it was not to be with the Libyan club taking to social media to proclaim their new signing.

We are pleased to announce that Olisa Ndah Defence Rock joins the team rank

With a contract that extends for two seasons until 2028, to be a strong addition to our line of Defence🔥

Wait for us.. The work is ongoing and our upcoming deals will rise to your aspirations in an exceptional season!

All the best for Olisa Ndah on his journey with us









A brief video of Ndah's introduction to the club's fans found its way online:







