Mamelodi Sundowns miss a player like Tau - Marlin

The retired keeper has shared his thoughts on whether the Brazilians need a new striker or not

Former goalkeeper Calvin Marlin believes the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions are missing someone like Percy Tau upfront.

This comes after the Tshwane giants failed in their bid to lure Knowledge Musona to Chloorkop and the retired goalkeeper agrees that coach Pitso Mosimane must continue to look for a striker because they tend to struggle without Themba Zwane's creativity.

On the other hand, the Cape Town assistant coach doesn’t see as a threat as far as the PSL title race is concerned but prefers to say Josef Zinnbauer’s men have always been the title favourites.

“I think if that’s how the coach feels about Musona then he should look for a top-quality striker. He knows his team better and we all know Musona’s quality in the final third,” Marlin told Goal.

“I would agree that they need a striker because they have injuries to their strikers and they struggle when Themba Zwane is not available.

“Sundowns are a different team without Themba and they fail to compete especially in their attack. It’s a different Sundowns than the one that had the likes of Khama Billiat, Tau, and Leonardo Castro.

“I think they really miss someone like Tau upfront. He was very important and influential in their game model. I think they miss that kind of a player a little bit.”

With the Brazilians in second place on the log with 35 points and Pirates occupying the fourth spot with 33 points, Marlin explained that the league should have four of five teams challenging for the title.

“I think you know South African football is quite different, I would like to see four or five teams competing for the title,” he continued.

“I want it to be the same in the relegation battle where we have more than three teams looking to avoid the cut. I mean it’s really interesting to see all the big teams fighting for the title.

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried or Sundowns can feel threatened to see Pirates emerging as contenders, but Pirates deserve to be there.

“Pirates have history, that’s one of the biggest clubs and the new coach (Zinnbauer) is definitely doing something great with the guys.

“I also think Pirates squad is one of the best in the league but it was just a matter of getting the results, good combinations. I think if they can get all these things right, they can dominate and challenge.”