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The Brazilians head coach has broken his silence regarding a touchline exchange with Amakhosi's midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu. The incident occurred during a high-stakes Carling Knockout Cup semi-final at Loftus Versfeld, where the Chloorkop club ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat in extra time.

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Cardoso explains touchline confrontation

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has shed light on his animated conversation with Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu during Sunday’s Carling Knockout Cup semi-final.

The tension stemmed from a previous encounter in May 2026, where a heavy challenge from Ndlovu resulted in a severe injury to Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido. With Cupido still recovering from that collarbone and shoulder injury, Cardoso felt compelled to speak to the Chiefs man before he joined the action. While the match eventually swung in Amakhosi's favour during extra time thanks to goals from Elias Mokwana and Pule Mmodi, Cardoso was quick to clarify that his interaction with Ndlovu was not born out of malice, but rather a desire to ensure fair play on the pitch.

Reflecting on the exchange after the match, the Sundowns boss admitted he used intense language to get his point across. "I think the word I used [when I was talking to him] was not the best one, but the intention of what I said was proper. Keanu Cupido had his second surgery yesterday [Saturday], and I didn’t know [Ndlovu’s intentions when he was about to enter the pitch]," the coach explained to FARPost.

Defending the integrity of South African football

The history between these two sides has been fractious in recent times, and Cardoso was mindful of preventing the semi-final from descending into chaos.

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"I don’t know, but I just wanted him to remember that he is a fantastic player and can play without needing those types of things [aggression]," Cardoso continued. "The expression that I used was very strong, but I didn’t treat him badly. No, there was no conflict. I just wanted him to understand that the guys are playing fair. It was a beautiful match in terms of fair play, and even at the end, you saw me speaking to [Pule] Mmodi. He had two actions [tackles] on the line, and I said to him, ‘it was fair’, there was no intention to hurt Thabang [Matuludi], and there was respect from the coaches before and after the match."

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Cardoso’s primary concern appeared to be the broader image of the Premier Soccer League and its commercial partners. He referenced past meetings between the two giants that had been overshadowed by poor discipline. "So I just wanted to keep that positioning on the behaviour of South African football because last season, two games against Chiefs were very ugly, and we need to be at a level where we don’t compromise the sponsors of the PSL. So it was just a reminder to him [Ndlovu], nothing more. Even at the end, I spoke to him normally," he added during his post-match media duties.

Chiefs march on to Soweto Derby final

While the touchline drama provided a significant talking point, the result on the pitch confirmed a massive milestone for Chiefs. By overcoming their rivals in Pretoria, Amakhosi have secured their place in the Carling Knockout final. The victory was hard-fought, with the deadlock only being broken in the additional thirty minutes of play.

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The final will now play host to a mouth-watering Soweto Derby, as Chiefs prepare to face arch-rivals Orlando Pirates. The Buccaneers secured their own spot in the showpiece event with a clinical 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. For Cardoso and Sundowns, the focus will now shift back to league duties and other FIFA commitments, as they look to move past the disappointment of this semi-final exit and the controversy surrounding their coach's touchline conduct.

Ultimately, Cardoso’s explanation suggests a manager deeply invested in the welfare of his players and the reputation of the league. Although his "strong" language caught the attention of the cameras and the fans in attendance, the Portuguese coach appears satisfied that his message was received in the spirit it was intended. As the dust settles on this tactical battle at Loftus Versfeld, the attention of the South African football public now turns toward the highly anticipated final between the two most supported clubs in the country.