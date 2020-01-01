Mamelodi Sundowns might not even win against Kaizer Chiefs - Mosimane

The Kagiso-born mentor doesn't think Thursday's encounter against Amakhosi is a title-decider, saying there will be more points to play for afterwards

Pitso Mosimane isn't getting ahead of himself in the title race despite ' 1-0 win over on Monday night.

The victory saw the Brazilians move to within three points of log leaders ahead of Thursday's crunch encounter at Orlando Stadium.

While the football fraternity feels the match between the two title-chasers will determine the destiny of the PSL trophy, Mosimane doesn't think this is the case, saying the title might be decided on the final day of the season.

More teams

"Funny enough, I don't think Thursday is a title decider. The way I know this thing [the title race], the way I have been in this thing, sometimes the title might be decided at the last minute," Mosimane told the media.

A win for Sundowns will see them equal Amakhosi on points but Mosimane warned that Sundowns might not even win on Thursday but again made it clear that as long as his side is mathematically in the title race then anything is still possible.

"I always say to you guys that sometimes you don’t value a point. We might not even win against Chiefs," he said.

"Of course, we want to make everything correct, but mathematically the league is not won on Thursday. How many more points do we have [to play for]? So, we have a chance."

Mosimane further stated that everyone is feeling the pressure and the stress of wanting to win the league but his strongest warning to Sundowns' doubters was that it's not over until the fat lady sings.

"You know this thing still has a heartbeat. We have to buckle up. We are all feeling the pressure, we are all feeling the stress.

"As I say, it’s a long way. The fat lady hasn’t sung and we are still going," added Mosimane.

Article continues below

The Tshwane giants are determined to win their third successive league title while Amakhosi are looking for their first league title in five years.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Chiefs beat Sundowns 2-0 in Tshwane; the result which didn't sit well with Mosimane who felt Middendorp's men had benefitted from the match officials' mistakes at the time.