Mamelodi Sundowns might complain if Kaizer Chiefs are crowned champions - Phiri

The 1998 Bafana Bafana World Cup squad member has stated the league's PSL Board of Governors could be forced to make difficult decisions

Former international Alfred Phiri says the could soon consider cancelling the current 2019/20 season.

The top-flight league was suspended last month because of the coronavirus pandemic and the country has since gone into lockdown.

The former SuperSport United central midfielder said the PSL should consider declaring the season null and void if the delay takes longer.

More teams

“I think the season should continue because it will be unfair for teams not finishing the League, people will go to court, it will drag and drag so, if we can pass this test then everything will go back to normal then we should continue with the league games and everything,” Phiri told iDiskiTV.

“If we can go to October, which means it is unfortunate for teams who are in the league title race, at the top, I think they [PSL] should just call it null and void, just cancel the whole season because they won’t finish the season on time.

“Because the 2020/21 season must start in October so which means the 2020/21 fixtures won’t be finished as we also have many cup competition games. If it goes to August, September, we need to cancel everything, that’s the unfortunate part of it."

find themselves at the top of the league standings - four points above second-placed , who have a game in hand.

The National First Division (NFD) has also been halted with Cape Town sitting at the top of the standings and Phiri said the PSL Board of Governors need to make a decision soon.

“But I am saying we need to take a decision if the decision is that there are no champions or if Kaizer Chiefs are going to be crowned champions or Ajax Cape Town are going to be promoted let it be," said.

“The decision that the PSL takes can be in favour of Chiefs, then [Mamelodi] Sundowns complains, every decision taken by the PSL will be questioned, there will be a ‘why’ and ‘what’ so that one decision that they will take we will stick with it, we will have to respect it,” he said.

Article continues below

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has stated that they hope to conclude the season by the end of June 2020 if the current situation in the country changes.

Phiri, who also played for Jomo Cosmos, Moroka Swallows, and Ajax in the PSL, recommended teams should play three times in a week to finish off the season at the end of June.

“They said they want everybody to finish all their games by June 30, which means the PSL has to squeeze everything and luckily Sundowns is no more playing in Africa now, so now teams can play – Monday, Wednesday, Friday… so that we can push until June," he added.

“If they can start on the first or second week of May, I think the remaining games can be completed by the 29th. Everybody is well rested so they can play three times a week so that by June 30 everything is done."