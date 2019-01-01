Mamelodi Sundowns' midweek clash with Polokwane City postponed

Masandawana are expected to soon jet off for Nigeria ahead of their Caf Champions League group stage encounter

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Premier Soccer League (PSL) fixture against Polokwane City has been postponed.

The Brazilians were set to take on the high-flying Rise and Shine on Tuesday evening, but the club have since confirmed the news of the postponement, reportedly due to their Caf Champions League commitments.

Sundowns recently booked their place in the group stage of the Champions League for the fourth consecutive year where they have been pitted against former champions Asec Mimosas and Wydad Casablanca, as well as Nigeria’s Lobi Stars, who they are set to face off against in their opening match on Friday.

The clash is set to take place at the home of the Nigerian champions which Sundowns will, therefore, need adequate time to prepare for the clash.

Sundowns have seemingly been granted this dispensation, but it will come at a price as this only adds to the backlog in Sundowns’ domestic schedule.

Tomorrows scheduled match against Polokwane City has been postponed. — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 7, 2019

This has become of a norm for the Tshwane giants in recent years and the news of the postponement now means that they will have at least four games in hand over their rivals.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have already got 2019 off too a fine start with a morale-boosting win over rivals Kaizer Chiefs, with Anthony Laffor and Lebohang Maboe on target.

The win has now lifted Sundowns to fourth place on the league standings, eight points adrift of current log leaders Bidvest Wits.

Nonetheless, with Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s attention now turning back onto continental football, he will hope to continue his side’s winning ways.

Sundowns needed to overcome Leones Vegetarianos and Al Ahly Benghazi on their road to the group stages, but their Friday’s clash is expected to be Sundowns’ toughest yet.