Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa's career not finished – Mosimane

The Masandawana boss has urged the nippy midfielder to fight hard to quickly recover from an Achilles tendon injury

As he is set to spend time on the sidelines through an Achilles tendon injury, coach Pitso Mosimane has urged midfielder Oupa Manyisa to find inspiration from teammate Sibusiso Vilakazi.

‘Vila’ sustained the same injury during last October's international break, but he recovered in time to help the Brazilians retain their Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

Manyisa was injured during the Shell Helix Cup match against last weekend and ‘Jingles’ is upbeat that the 31-year-old will return to the field of play because he has time to recover.

Mosimane also cited Stellenbosch FC defender Morgan Gould as another example.

“This injury of snapping the Achilles, it happened to Morgan Gould and he was 32 and where is he?” Mosimane told the media during a press conference.

“It happened to Sbu Vilakazi when he was with Bafana Bafana. I think Oupa must just look at Vilakazi, Vilakazi came four weeks ahead of the program, four ahead of the normal rehab and turn around and it was amazing but we know why because every day he was at the gym, looking after himself, weighing himself not gaining any weight.

“On the treadmill, in the pool, strengthening and eating right. It is unbelievable his program.”

In addition, the former Bafana manager has also praised Vilakazi for looking after himself which helped his recovery, saying he watched the former attacker working hard behind the scenes.

“Maybe it is genetics I don’t know but I know the program now because I was watching the boy passing by the other side with his head down and working hard. What a professional,” he continued.

“I think Oupa must just look at him. Sit with Vilakazi and our physio. He will be back. We will support him. I don’t think he is done.

"He has speed on his legs you must see it. When your speed goes then you must let go but he still has speed in his legs and he must look at [Hlompho] Kekana, he is still playing and what a football player.”

With the Brazilians looking to reach the next stage of the Telkom Knockout Cup when they face on Sunday, ‘Ace’ is set to be out of action as he will need surgery to help him recover.