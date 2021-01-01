Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mvala: I was mentally ready

The former Highlands Park star has scored two goals in three Caf Champions League matches, played eight league games and scored once

In a Mamelodi Sundowns squad where competition for places is extremely high, Mothobi Mvala has done well to earn himself a good amount of game-time since joining the club from Highlands Park ahead of the current season.

The star-studded Brazilians have a lot of quality in all positions - in central midfield alone, where Mvala operates, the team's options included club captain Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali, George Maluleka, Tiyani Mabunda and Rivaldo Coetzee, who has been converted from a centre-back.

While Mvala is an effective holding midfielder due to his strong physique and competitive nature, he also has an eye for goal and his three goals in 11 matches have helped him settle in nicely.

Playing for a club of Sundowns' stature and ambition sometimes proves too much for new arrivals, but as Mvala says, he knew what he was getting into and was prepared for the challenge.

“I am grateful that I got an opportunity to play and I always do my best. Honestly, I was mentally ready from the beginning, I understood how the team plays and what is expected from me, so when I was given a chance to play I did my best," he was quoted as saying by the Downs website.

Mvala's versatility is another asset he brings to the team.

“So far I’ve enjoyed those positions that I played in the team, I adapt to what the team needs from me and am happy to help where the coach thinks I am better to play and contribute," the player explained.

He's also quick to credit the influence that Sundowns' longer serving players have on the team.

“I am learning a lot from the senior guys, their level of professionalism is at another level, as well as their leadership," said the 26-year-old.

"They are humble and they encourage everyone to do well whether they play or not, they work hard but smart, they are winners, I’ll say their experience rubs off on us, that’s what I like about our senior players.

"I think I need to improve on taking more shots outside the box and being more consistent with my performances in the games I play," he concluded.