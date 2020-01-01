Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Margeman not rushing to get his ‘sharpness back’

The South Africa youth international admits that he is yet to regain his old Cape Town Spurs form which saw him grab the Tshwane giants’ attention

midfielder Grant Margeman says he is taking it one game at a time as he pushes for regular playing minutes following recovery from an injury which delayed his debut for the Brazilians.

The 22-year-old was officially announced as a Downs new player in early October but only made his maiden first team appearance as a late substitute in a Premier Soccer League match against TS Galaxy on December 15.

This was followed by his first start for the team four days later away at , before being an unused substitute in Tuesday’s Caf first round, first leg clash against Jwaneng Galaxy.

More teams

With stiff competition in the Downs midfield, Margeman is not rushing himself to earn regular playing minutes he used to enjoy at former club Cape Town Spurs.

“It felt good man being on the pitch for the first time for the club, it is a process though I must just take it one game at a time and I have picked up a few things from the coaches, they like discipline, punctuality, they make everyone feel part of the team, they demand hard work and a lot of focus from all of us,” Margeman told the Sundowns website.

“The coaches have been giving me some positive feedback from the friendlies I have played so far with the team. I would say the injury affected me a bit because no player wants to join a new club and get injured, but at the moment I’m working to get my full fitness and sharpness back.

Article continues below

“It’s been amazing since joining the Masandawana family, most of the guys have helped me settle in nicely, everyone has the same goal in the team and I’ve been learning a lot from the senior guys in the team.”

The midfielder was injured during a pre-season friendly match soon after joining Sundowns and resumed training at the beginning of November.

It is yet to be seen if Downs coaches will retain the faith to consider him after the festive break.