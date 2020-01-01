Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Maluleka pours heart out to Kaizer Chiefs

The Tembisa-born star has paid tribute to Amakhosi for their support over the past six years as he prepares for a new challenge with the Brazilians

midfielder George Maluleka has officially bid farewell to following his departure last week.

Mauleka's contract with Amakhosi came to an end on June 30 and the Naturena-based side decided not to extend it until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old said the road he travelled with Chiefs for the past six-and-a-half years can never be forgotten and admitted all he achieved with the club wouldn't have been possible without the support from the fans, staff members and Kaizer Motaung.

More teams

"To the chairman, staff members and faithful Kaizer Chiefs fans, It’s a constant surprise of just how far a road we have travelled together. The continued love, commitment and support you’ve shown can never be forgotten," said Maluleka on his official Instagram account.

"The road that I have travelled with Kaizer Chiefs could not have been done without your continued support.

"Thanks for always getting excited about the games we played as a team, despite it not always ending well. Your support expressed on social media and other platforms, also in real life and in real-time, will always be appreciated."

Maluleka further revealed that leaving Chiefs wasn't easy but he is already excited about the challenge ahead at Sundowns.

He said Chiefs and everyone associated with them hold a special place in his heart and not only now that he's left for the Brazilians but for many years to come.

"Endings are never easy but I celebrate it knowing that it precedes new beginnings," added the Tembisa-born midfielder.

Article continues below

"As I enter a new season, I remember the powerful words of Martin Luther King JR, 'Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step’.

"You will all continue to hold a special place in my heart, both now and for years to come. And as I take my first step into the new season, I look forward to the new challenges that lie ahead in Mamelodi Sundowns."

Maluleka may have already left Chiefs but he is only eligible to play for Sundowns next season because of the extended season due to the Covid-19 outbreak.