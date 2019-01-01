Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mahlambi's miss was very funny – Mosimane

The Masandawana boss was happy with the league win after getting knocked out of the MTN8 semi-finals recently

coach Pitso Mosimane was pleased with the fighting spirit from his troops as they claimed a 2-1 win over in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Saturday evening.

Goals from Gaston Sirino and Lyle Lakay ensured the reigning PSL champions bagged their third league win at Lucas Moripe Stadium while the Team of Choice remains winless in the 2019/20 season.

With the visitors having shown a better display in the second half, Tinkler lamented the fact his men could not carry out his plan.

“The attitude was much different even if we didn’t win this game, the will and the fight to win the match was there and you will always get rewarded in football in instances like this,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“It was a much better performance than Wednesday, not lethargic and they started from the beginning. It was not easy because Eric plays with five people at the back. So, it’s not easy," he added.

Although the Brazilians missed plenty of chances in front of goal where some were saved by goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Mosimane expressed delight with the chances his troops created in the match.

“I’m happy they created chances, the funny one is I can’t believe Phakamani [Mahlambi] missed the ball on the goal line – it’s very funny," he continued.

“A lot of chances, Ali Meza had a one on one with the goalkeeper but when a team creates opportunities it’s okay. Then you understand you are trying to play especially against a team that came here and played with five at the back. The only way they could score was on a corner kick,” he concluded.

On the other hand, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder was left to bemoan their mistakes as they allowed the Tshwane giants to find their way into the opposite half leading to their third PSL loss of the season.

“Our problem lies in the failure to listen to the instructions. We are not listening to the instructions and we are getting punished,” Tinkler told SuperSport TV.

“In the first half we created one or two situations and [Denis] Onyango had to make one save that I can remember. But we got hit on a counter-attack about three, four or five times from our own corners and throw-ins," he added.

“A team like Sundowns with the quality they have and if you allow them to play through the middle, they’re going to hurt you. We allowed them in that first half, we made way too many mistakes defensively and I said you are playing against a wounded lion.

“You’ve got to match them for effort and match them defensively, you’ve got to be solid because they will want to capitalize on mistakes you make. I felt we could have been one or two down in the first half to be brutally honest.

“It’s just disappointing, you can’t back off when it’s two minutes left. We could have left here with a very valuable point against a very good team. It’s disappointing, we let ourselves down in the final minute,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Tinkler will now look to secure his maiden victory when they host whilst the Brazilians return to the Caf Champions against Cote d’Or of Seychelles next weekend.