'That makes me happy' - Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jali's resurgence delights Mosimane

The veteran mentor admitted that it took time for him to realize how he could help the former Pirates player regain his form

head coach Pitso Mosimane is pleased to have helped Andile Jali rediscover his best form at the Tshwane giants.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been a consistent performer for the Brazilians this season, while playing alongside club captain Hlompho Kekana in midfield.

His exploits have not gone unnoticed as he was recalled to the Bafana Bafana squad which was scheduled to face Sao Tome and Principe two months ago.

However, the 2021 qualifiers were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jali, who struggled for game time after joining Sundowns from Belgian side KV Oostende in 2018, is now a key player at the Chloorkop-based giants and that’s something that brings a smile Mosimane's face.

“Probably, I took time to realize how we could help him. He also took time to help himself," Mosimane told IOL.

"So, to get those guys back, to get [Motjeka] Madisha back and Andile into the national team, that makes me happy."

Sundowns have a chance to win their maiden treble in the era and emulate , who did a double treble just after the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals in .

Mosimane would have liked to win a treble which includes this season's Caf title, but they were eliminated from the competition by Egyptian giants in the quarter-finals.

"There are a lot of things that are more important to me than winning a treble," the accomplished tactician continued.

“Yes, we want to win the treble. I believe 2016 was a big year for Sundowns. We won the Telkom Knockout, we won the league and we went on to win the Caf Champions League.

"That’s the big treble.

“Then there was this opportunity for this treble again. Orlando Pirates did a double-treble, but you don’t want to compare.

"At the end of the day, a treble is a treble; ours included a continental title."

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the suspension of the current season and the country has since gone into lockdown.

"We’ve got to work for it. It is not easy, but if you are going to focus on it, you may end up losing everything. Our focus before the lockdown was Pirates,” he concluded.

Sundowns, who are completing for the PSL title having won the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup, will take on in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, if the campaign resumes.