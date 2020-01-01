Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali deals with his critics two years later

Backpagepix
The Masandawana player has been busy impressing soccer fans on social media

Former Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali has been trending on Twitter on Monday.

Fans are amazed how the Mamelodi Sundowns player has taken so much care to respond to football followers through the day, especially when you consider he's remembered the old criticism directed toward him.

Mostly Orlando Pirates fans (and other critics from rival clubs) were unhappy Jali joined Sundowns and teased him that he wasn't getting game time at the Brazilians.

Now that Jali's been in outstanding form for Sundowns, he's returned to Twitter to make his point. Social media was buzzing as they were very impressed how Jali kept quiet for so long, worked hard in training, proved himself and then literally answered his critics.

You can follow all the best Twitter buzz right here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

