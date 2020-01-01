Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali deals with his critics two years later

The Masandawana player has been busy impressing soccer fans on social media

Former Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali has been trending on Twitter on Monday.

Fans are amazed how the player has taken so much care to respond to football followers through the day, especially when you consider he's remembered the old criticism directed toward him.

Mostly fans (and other critics from rival clubs) were unhappy Jali joined Sundowns and teased him that he wasn't getting game time at the Brazilians.

Now that Jali's been in outstanding form for Sundowns, he's returned to Twitter to make his point. Social media was buzzing as they were very impressed how Jali kept quiet for so long, worked hard in training, proved himself and then literally answered his critics.

When i see Andile Jali dealing with his haters.. pic.twitter.com/Sd4WOwwyZj — Mr Leps (@Mr_Leps) January 6, 2020

Andile Jali



He's dealing with them.. One by one



Yooooooo.. On a Monday pic.twitter.com/JVp4JDm92c — Lettuce Mathebula (@lettucemtititi) January 6, 2020

Good night good people 🙏🙏 it’s been a long day 😴😴🥱🥱🥱 thanks for the love ❤️ love you all 🙏❤️👏👏 but I’m still wanna see something 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tNYTVnFoVh — aj15jali (@andilejali870) January 6, 2020

Lol Andile Jali nyising fans of other teams everywhere like Twitter, field and also Post match comments.. The way he brags about playing in Africa I Stan a King 👆👆👆 — MaMlotshwa (@MlotshwaStha) January 6, 2020

Zuks is craving Andile Jali's attention and he's not gonna get it 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RhHFQWzD9W — 👆🏿💚💛AbsaPremAndTKOChamp (@9xChamPFion) January 6, 2020

Andile Jali is dealing with his critics one by one. They were mocking him for not playing but he didn't block them,instead he silently improved his game until he became regular. Now he's collecting slips it's so funny to watch pic.twitter.com/Ghw3wZqD0i — Limpopo_Made (@Modidi_WaMatepe) January 6, 2020

It was a good day guys 👏👏👏 don’t take things personal cos you will .................................. 🤣🤣🤣 thanks guys one love ❤️👏🙏 #AJ15 pic.twitter.com/8pxMpwFUmr — aj15jali (@andilejali870) January 6, 2020

Andile Jali made it to the savage list 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 this 2020 is exactly what I’ve ordered bafethu 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ffism6ukHx — Rakgadi (@iamRAKGADI) January 6, 2020

Andile Jali is back from training and continuing where he left off... pic.twitter.com/jqpUbDlwHU — #TKO2019Champions 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) January 6, 2020

Andile Jali must know that the internet doesn’t forget — Mazibul’omhle ❤️ (@LindiswaNyembez) January 6, 2020

Monday 06 January 2019 is officially Andile Jali day. Today we learnt that in all you do don't block your haters, work 8 times harder and after 2 years attend to them.😋😋😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/qSpzvmmm5x — Mona Peggy (@Monapeg) January 6, 2020

Yho. But Andile Jali had time today 😂 bruh kept all the receipts.



Here’s some of his best clap backs 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/QuBfBxIJlz — Marshalls World of Sport (@World_of_Sport) January 6, 2020