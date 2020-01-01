Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali deals with his critics two years later
Former Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali has been trending on Twitter on Monday.
Fans are amazed how the Mamelodi Sundowns player has taken so much care to respond to football followers through the day, especially when you consider he's remembered the old criticism directed toward him.
Mostly Orlando Pirates fans (and other critics from rival clubs) were unhappy Jali joined Sundowns and teased him that he wasn't getting game time at the Brazilians.
Now that Jali's been in outstanding form for Sundowns, he's returned to Twitter to make his point. Social media was buzzing as they were very impressed how Jali kept quiet for so long, worked hard in training, proved himself and then literally answered his critics.
When i see Andile Jali dealing with his haters.. pic.twitter.com/Sd4WOwwyZj— Mr Leps (@Mr_Leps) January 6, 2020
Andile Jali— Lettuce Mathebula (@lettucemtititi) January 6, 2020
He's dealing with them.. One by one
Yooooooo.. On a Monday pic.twitter.com/JVp4JDm92c
Good night good people 🙏🙏 it’s been a long day 😴😴🥱🥱🥱 thanks for the love ❤️ love you all 🙏❤️👏👏 but I’m still wanna see something 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tNYTVnFoVh— aj15jali (@andilejali870) January 6, 2020
Lol Andile Jali nyising fans of other teams everywhere like Twitter, field and also Post match comments.. The way he brags about playing in Africa I Stan a King 👆👆👆— MaMlotshwa (@MlotshwaStha) January 6, 2020
Zuks is craving Andile Jali's attention and he's not gonna get it 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RhHFQWzD9W— 👆🏿💚💛AbsaPremAndTKOChamp (@9xChamPFion) January 6, 2020
Andile Jali is dealing with his critics one by one. They were mocking him for not playing but he didn't block them,instead he silently improved his game until he became regular. Now he's collecting slips it's so funny to watch pic.twitter.com/Ghw3wZqD0i— Limpopo_Made (@Modidi_WaMatepe) January 6, 2020
It was a good day guys 👏👏👏 don’t take things personal cos you will .................................. 🤣🤣🤣 thanks guys one love ❤️👏🙏 #AJ15 pic.twitter.com/8pxMpwFUmr— aj15jali (@andilejali870) January 6, 2020
Andile Jali made it to the savage list 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 this 2020 is exactly what I’ve ordered bafethu 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ffism6ukHx— Rakgadi (@iamRAKGADI) January 6, 2020
Andile Jali 🆚 AmaZulu FC— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 6, 2020
9️⃣0️⃣ Minutes played
7️⃣2️⃣ Passes
8️⃣8️⃣% Successful passes
1️⃣9️⃣ Balls Won
#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/9bTZzEW06A
Andile Jali is back from training and continuing where he left off... pic.twitter.com/jqpUbDlwHU— #TKO2019Champions 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) January 6, 2020
Andile Jali must know that the internet doesn’t forget— Mazibul’omhle ❤️ (@LindiswaNyembez) January 6, 2020
Monday 06 January 2019 is officially Andile Jali day. Today we learnt that in all you do don't block your haters, work 8 times harder and after 2 years attend to them.😋😋😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/qSpzvmmm5x— Mona Peggy (@Monapeg) January 6, 2020
Yho. But Andile Jali had time today 😂 bruh kept all the receipts.— Marshalls World of Sport (@World_of_Sport) January 6, 2020
Here’s some of his best clap backs 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/QuBfBxIJlz
Me running after Andile Jali @andilejali870 to get some tips on how to deal with negative people 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qFrXrIQIXd— #BestSellingAuthor 🏆 (@MeshackBevhula) January 6, 2020