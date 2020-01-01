I am itching to get back - Mamelodi Sundowns' Meza longs for PSL to return

The Ciudad Bolívar-born player has revealed how he is coping with lockdown with the league having been halted since March 2020

winger Ali Jose Meza says he is making the most of the current lockdown period while juggling some serious babysitting duties.

The 29-year-old player, who recently became a father for the first time, is training hard at home after the current season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am enjoying this time with my son and wife, but I am training hard, I am itching to get back," Meza told the club's official website.

“I train with the club over Zoom, then I go for a run around my complex and put some time on my legs. I also have some weights and balls so I set up my station at home and get to work.”

The winger explained that he barely has enough time these days with some serious multi-tasking going on across the Meza household.

“I don’t think I have ever juggled this many tasks before, I wake up 7:00 and have breakfast with my family," he continued.

"My wife is currently studying Finance, so I help out with babysitting duties while she gets to work.

"I then train with the team from 10:00–11.30/12:00. I am then back on babysitting duties while my wife prepares lunch for us. My son then falls asleep at 13:00 and then I hit the books."

The Venezuelan player, who joined Masandawana from Bolivian club Club Deportivo Oriente Petrolero in 2018, is busy learning English.

"I am studying English online, so I do that from 13:00–17:30. Then we are back on duty with my son, Gael-Ali until he falls asleep at 22:00.”

Meza has time to communicate with his Sundowns teammates Gaston Sirino and Mauricio Affonso online as the three of them play videogames into the early morning.

“I am currently hooked on Fortnite – I link up with Mauricio and Gaston and we play all night," he revealed.

The bulky player concluded by sharing a common sentiment: “Everyone is missing the rhythm of football. The league should give us a week or two to get into tone. To complete the eight remaining games.”

Sundowns, who are the defending PSL champions, are placed second on the league standings - four points behind leaders, , but have a game in hand.

The Brazilians will also take on in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals if the current season resumes.