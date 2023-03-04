Mamelodi Sundowns' Mbule 'has always been a naughty boy' - Former coach Pitso Mokoena on Bafana star

Pitso Mokoena described Sipho Mbule as 'a naughty boy' but insists the player has assured him he is not guilty of recent disciplinary allegations.

Mbule allegedly turned up to training while drunk

Midfielder reportedly denies allegations

Former coach Mokoena comments on saga

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokoena contacted Mamelodi Sundowns' Mbule to inquire about the allegations of a breach of the discipline code at the club.

The midfielder refuted the claims of reporting to training under the influence of alcohol, insisting he missed the Nedbank Cup match against Marumo Gallants because he was serving a suspension.

WHAT HE SAID: "When I read the news, I called Sipho because I also noticed that he was not in the Sundowns team that played last night [in the Nedbank Cup against Marumo Gallants]," Mokoena told Far Post.

"I called him to ask that 'you are not in the team; what’s the problem?' And the first thing he said 'coach, I know you are calling based on the news and coach, I am not involved. I'm not in a hearing. I don’t know the story. I was not in the team because I’m serving a suspension of four yellow cards, and coach, there is nothing; I’m still behaving, disciplined, and I’m happy.'

"I talk with Sipho almost every week, and I reminded him to stay grounded more, especially after the SuperSport United saga.

"If the news about him going to practice drunk is accurate, then he is not learning, as the same thing happened at SuperSport, he has a second chance now at Sundowns, which is a bigger team, and that’s where he wanted to be."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mokoena further said Mbule has not behaved well since his days at the academy but insisted the 24-year-old should have learned a lesson by now.

"I must admit that Sipho has always been a naughty boy. I was patient with him at the academy," he added.

"He misbehaved several times, but I had to be patient. We had many incidents of Sipho going out at night at the academy, going to parties, and I could not chase him away as he was a kid; I had to sit down with him and try to show him the way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After missing the match against Gallants, Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena refused to comment on the matter.

This season, the talented Bafana midfielder has played 15 Premier Soccer League matches for the Brazilians.

WHAT NEXT: Whether Mbule will feature for Downs against Stellenbosch on Sunday in the league is a wait-and-see scenario.