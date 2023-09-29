Mamelodi Sundowns may not participate in new African Football League - report

Mamelodi Sundowns face possible exit from the African Football League even before it kicks off as PSL board of governors reportedly object.

PSL might prevent Sundowns' participation in new competition

The league would have to stretch its program to accommodate Downs

African Football League kicks off on 20 October

WHAT HAPPENED: A report by FARPost has suggested that Premier Soccer League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns' involvement in the newly established African Football League faces uncertainty as the tournament is three weeks away from kick-off.

Masandawana, who just set a new PSL record in midweek against Stellenbosch, are among the eight teams featured in the league alongside heavyweights like Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Tunisia's Esperance, TP Mazembe of the Democratic of Congo among others.

The PSL board of governors convened this week (28 September) to address this matter. Notably, a Masandawana representative had to be excused from the meeting due to the following two reasons that led the BOG to contest Sundowns' participation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: FARPost further reported that communication from the PSL was not received until 16 September, a date that had already passed after the commencement of the current season.

At that point, the fixtures had already been established. Consequently, for the PSL to approve the participation of the capital city giants, it would necessitate a significant adjustment of the fixtures and an extension of the league schedule by more than three weeks.

WHAT'S NEXT: The quarter-finals are slated to begin on 20 October, while the second leg of the final is scheduled for 12 November. This would result in Sundowns being absent from domestic league action for a duration of three weeks, all while they are concurrently engaged in their Champions League campaign.