Mamelodi Sundowns' Margeman and Mkhize await clearance amid Cape Town Spurs, SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC interest

Mamelodi Sundowns players Grant Margeman and Siphesihle Mkhize spent last season out on loan and are now seeking permanent moves away from Downs.

Agents wants his players out of Sundowns

Margeman and Mkhize have offers waiting for them

SuperSport and Stellenbosch show interest in Margeman

WHAT HAPPENED: Grant Margeman is currently with Mamelodi Sundowns where his loan spell with SuperSport United ended, but it has become apparent that the 25-year-old midfielder is no longer in the plans of head coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori would be obvious suitors while Stellenbosch FC are said to have entered the race for his signature.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We have to respect Mamelodi Sundowns because, at the end of the day, they have the final say," Ntobatsi Masegela who’s the agent of both players told FARPost. Ntobatsi also represents Siphesihle Mkhize (24). 'Khabazela' was on loan at Chippa United last season.

"Mkhize and Margeman did exceptionally well for their clubs on loan last season and obviously we have offers for the players. All they are waiting for is for Sundowns to give them the go-ahead to move away from the club," the agent added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntobatsi wants to see his players move away from Sundowns permanently as there are offers that have landed on his desk.

"So these deals have to be permanent moves because these players are not getting any younger; they want to find a stable home. No player wants to go on loan every season and we want to grant players their wishes of securing stable homes," he added.

Mkhize has been linked with Cape Town Spurs.

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be seen whether Sundowns will let go of Margeman and Mkhize on a permanent basis as they have been key players whenever they spend time on loan.