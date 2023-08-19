Mamelodi Sundowns march on after silencing Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila

Mamelodi Sundowns extended their Premier Soccer League lead to five points after they secured a 2-0 win over Chippa United on Saturday night.

Chippa hosted Sundowns

The Brazilians won 2-0

They enjoy four straight wins this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians dominated play at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and they opened the scoring in the 36th minute through Aubrey Modiba who turned in a Themba Zwane pass.

Four minutes later, Sundowns doubled their lead, thanks to the Chilli Boys defender Justice Chabalala who beat his own goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali while trying to clear a cross from Lucas Costa Ribeiro.

Masandawana were resorting to shooting from outside the box trying to make up for the unavailability of striker Peter Shalulile.

The hosts had two clear-cut chances towards half-time but Ronwen Williams was unyielding in goal, saving Ronaldo Maarman and Chabalala's attempts while no justice was done to Goodman Mosele's creativity.

Fewer chances were witnessed in the second half from both sides in this Premier Soccer League clash.

It was Chippa's first defeat of the season after drawing their first three matches of the season.

ALL EYES ON: With Shalulile absent, it was to be seen if other forwards will rise to the occasion.

Although they did not score, Ribeiro and Lesiba Nku were threats upfront.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's four victories out of four matches for Masandawana in the league and they have made their title defence intentions clear.

Starting on a high note and opening a gap is how they have won the league in recent seasons. By the time they have more responsibilities in the Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup, they would have already taken the pressure off themselves with a healthy lead.

After Chippa were recently impressive in denying Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates victories following 0-0 and 1-1 draws respectively, they found Sundowns in an uncompromising mood.

WHAT NEXT? The Chilli Boys will now visit struggling Cape Town Spurs on Friday while Masandawana travel to Richards Bay on Wednesday.