Mamelodi Sundowns' Marcelo Allende reveals renewed 'hunger' for 'local competitions in South Africa' after losing PSL title to Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns are entering the new campaign with a point to prove following a rare season of domestic disappointment. The Brazilians saw their incredible run of eight consecutive league titles come to an end as Orlando Pirates secured the trophy for the first time since 2012.

While Sundowns enjoyed continental success by winning the CAF Champions League, the loss of their status as South Africa's premier league side has left a lingering sting within the dressing room at Chloorkop.

Midfield linchpin Marcelo Allende believes that the disappointment of finishing behind the Buccaneers has provided the squad with the necessary fire to launch a fresh assault on the Betway Premiership.

The Chilean international explained that the group has transitioned from the "pain" of defeat into a collective desire to re-establish their dominance over the local landscape.

Speaking to Sundowns TV, Allende said: "It was painful [to lose the league] and I think that has helped us a little bit to get the hunger so we can get back our trophy."

The ambitions at Chloorkop extend far beyond just reclaiming the league title, as the club looks to fix their recent struggles in knockout competitions. Despite their high standards, Sundowns found themselves uncharacteristically vulnerable in domestic cups last term, a trend Allende is desperate to reverse.

The midfielder was adamant that the club’s primary objective for the current cycle is to ensure every available trophy in South Africa returns to their cabinet, starting with the early-season tournaments.

Allende detailed the specific goals the team has set, emphasizing that they are no longer content with just being competitive; they want to be champions across every front.

"We put it on target this year that we have to play and win the local competitions in South Africa," he added.

"Last year we struggled a little bit in that path. But what I said to you we put it on target to play finals and win.

With a busy schedule that includes the Intercontinental Cup, the defence of their continental trophy and various domestic responsibilities, squad depth will be tested, but Allende’s comments suggest the mentality is fixed on a clean sweep.

By identifying their previous struggles in the "local path," the Chilean has signaled that the Brazilians will be treating every fixture in the Betway Premiership and domestic cups with the same intensity as a CAF Champions League final.



