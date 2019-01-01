Mamelodi Sundowns make U-turn on Ngoma, Mohomi and Ali Meza

The trio will be available for selection this season after Sundowns' last-ditch U-turn on their futures at the club

have made a sudden U-turn on Lucky Mohomi, Aubrey Ngoma and Jose Ali Meza for the 2019/20 season.

The club initially announced the three players were not registered for the season after failing to secure deals on PSL transfer deadline day.

However, Sundowns corrected what appeared to be an error on their part and confirmed the registration of the midfield trio.

Ngoma had reportedly attracted interest from , but Sundowns rejected their bid on transfer deadline day, while Ali Meza failed to secure a move to after the two teams couldn't agree terms.

"Furthermore, Sundowns can confirm that Lucky Mohomi, Aubrey Ngoma and Jose Ali Meza have been registered for the 2019/20 season. And the same goes for Abram Ngcobo, Harold Majadibodu, and Nicholus Lukhubeni," said part of a statement released by Sundowns.

Ngoma joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City two seasons ago, but he struggled to cement his place in Pitso Mosimane's starting line-up.

He came to the club as one of the hottest properties in the PSL, but his move to Sundowns somehow hampered his progress as he spent most of the time warming the bench.

Ali Meza also struggled for game time under Mosimane, who preferred players such as Gaston Sirino, Lebogang Maboe and Themba Zwane ahead of him.

Mohomi found it extremely difficult to break into the team soon after joining Sundowns from two seasons ago.

Article continues below

He had the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and Oupa Manyisa to compete with for a place in the Sundowns starting line-up.

The arrival of Andile Jali at the start of last season saw Mohomi fall further down the pecking order at Chloorkop.

It remains to be seen if Mosimane will give Ngoma, Mohomi and Ali Meza a chance to play now that the club has decided to register them with the PSL.