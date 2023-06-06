Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Morena's agent, Basia Michaels, has issued the latest update on the utility player’s contract with the club.

Morena has been with Sundowns since 2016

He signed a new contract in 2020

Sundowns have now activated an option to extend it

WHAT HAPPENED? In 2020, Morena signed a deal which had a clause giving Masandawana the option to extend it by a further two years. The Brazilians have now triggered the two-year contract extension option and that will see the player at the club until 2025.

After an impressive season, it is not surprising that the 29-year-old will stay at Chloorkop. He is a versatile player who can play on either side as a wing-back and as a right midfielder.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Thapelo will remain a Sundowns player. Yes, he has an option for a further two years and the club has illustrated how much they appreciate him,” Michaels told SABC Sport.

“I have the utmost confidence that he will remain at the club for a few more years.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morena was one of Sundowns’ standout players last season, scoring three goals in the Premier Soccer League and providing six assists.

His experience showed in the more demanding Caf Champions League, where he scored three goals, including saving Sundowns from the jaws of defeat in the 2-2 draw away at Al Ahly and the winner in the 2-1 victory over CR Belouizdad in the second leg of the quarter-finals. He also provided two assists in this competition.

Now that he is staying at the club, coach Rhulani Mokwena will plan for next season, knowing the versatile player will be around. He is expected to provide the much-needed experience as Masandawana keep pressing for a Champions League title that has been eluding them.

WHAT NEXT FOR MORENA? The former Bloemfontein Celtic star can now go on his off-season break with the knowledge he will be at Chloorkop for the next two seasons.