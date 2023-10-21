Mamelodi Sundowns make life easy in African Football League with convincing win over Petro Atletico

Mamelodi Sundowns recorded an easy in the African Football League quarter-final match first-leg match at Estadio 11 de Novembro on Saturday.

Sundowns visited Petro Atletico

They were kicking off their African Super League campaign

Downs won the away leg 2-0

WHAT HAPPENED? After some stern resistance from the hosts, Marcelo Allende opened the scoreline for Sundowns on 67 minutes.

Substitute Thapelo Maseko then doubled Masandawana's lead with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

The Brazilians now go into the second-leg clash at home enjoying a two-goal lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an important victory for Sundowns after recording two successive defeats prior to Saturday's match.

The Brazilians lost the MTN8 final to Orlando Pirates before being dumped out of the Carling Knockout by TS Galaxy.

On both occasions, they lost after extra time and faltered during penalty shootouts.

WHAT NEXT? Having failed to win two major domestic trophies, pressure continues to mount on Sundowns to win trophies.

The Brazilians are now left with the Nedbank Cup and Premier Soccer League title to fight for this term.

That leaves them pressed to prove their strength in the Caf Champions League and African Football League.