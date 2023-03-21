Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula has opened up on his desire to play alongside his hero Percy Tau.

Mailula is in top form at Downs

That has earned him a maiden Bafana call-up

The player is relishing playing with Tau

WHAT HAPPENED? Mailula is currently in camp with Bafana Bafana preparing for the back-to-back Group K 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia. South Africa host the West African on Friday, before travelling to Monrovia for Tuesday’s return fixture.

The current camp has provided Mailula with an opportunity to play with Tau, having already managed to play with Sundowns teammate Themba Zwane who is his other idol. The 21-year-old is enjoying some good form at Sundowns and with Tau also picking up his momentum at Al Ahly, the two are expected to bring much to the national team.

WHAT MAILULA SAID: "I'm excited about this journey and opportunity I have been given. I'm looking forward to learning and understanding how things work and the demand," Mailula told Safa media.

"It was good to see people I was actually watching and admiring. Now being on the same pitch with them, it was amazing. I never thought it would come so early but with God's grace, everything happens in its own time.

"I always wanted to play with Percy Tau in the same team with him, on the same pitch with him. Firstly it was Mshishi [Zwane] and I play with him at the same club, I just wanted to one day play with Percy Tau. I'm so happy it's finally going to happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Six months after making his top-flight league debut, Mailula is on the brink of becoming a full South Africa international. He has never been in national team colours, even with junior national teams.

The Masandawana star's meteoric rise has already seen him being mentioned in PSL Footballer of the Season discussions. He is also in contention for the Golden Boot award as well as the Young Player of the Season.

There has also been talk about him going to Europe, with Bafana coach Hugo Broos saying he still needs time, while ex-Orlando Pirates star Tlou Segolela says Mailula should not waste time going overseas.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAILULA? The Masandawana forward will be hoping to be handed his Bafana debut on Friday when South Africa host Liberia.