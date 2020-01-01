Mamelodi Sundowns’ Lukhubeni can emulate Tau – Masilela

In the wake of Morena’s injury setback, the Brazilians legend has credited Mosimane for having faith in his youngsters

legend Joel Masilela has heaped praise on coach Pitso Mosimane’s faith in youngsters such as defender Nicholus Lukhubeni.

The 23-year-old former MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) defender has been a good performer for the Brazilians since graduating to the senior side and was on target in his second match against .

With right-back Thapelo Morena out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, Lukhubeni has filled the void in the wings, and ‘Jingles’ has been credited for showing belief on players such Sphelele Mkhulise and Keletso Makgalwa.

More teams

“He’s a very young talented boy and also trying to impress Pitso, he’s working very hard. Pitso likes these boys, he’s patient with them because they are the future of Sundowns,” Masilela told Goal.

“There’s no pressure on him and he knows how to motivate these boys. You’ll remember the story of (Percy) Tau, now there’s Mkhulise and Makgalwa.

"I think they can go on and follow in the footsteps of Tau and make it abroad.”

With the Premier Soccer League ( ) champions on the verge of lifting four trophies this season as they are in the quarter-finals of the Caf and Nedbank Cup, ‘Fire’ believes the youngster is not under pressure at Sundowns.

“They are the future, he’s just gaining experience and confidence. I like that he’s smart and growing as a player,” he added.

Article continues below

“We need to be patient about these boys. There’s no rush to prove a point now that Thapelo is injured, he must just enjoy himself and learn because the future is bright.”

Following their 2-0 win over the Vaal University of Technology in the Ke Yona competition on Sunday afternoon, Mosimane will be pinning his hopes on Lukhubeni as they will visit in the league next weekend.

The Telkom Knockout Cup champions trail log leaders by four points and will target their second win on the trot when they visit the Citizens.