Mamelodi Sundowns loss to Kaizer Chiefs painful – Feutmba

The retired midfielder has called for more focus from Masandawana after their loss to Amakhosi

Following the 2-0 loss to , retired midfielder Roger Feutmba admits it was painful to lose the match and has urged the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to regroup and focus on their next games.

Feutmba also praised the two PSL giants for producing good football ion Sunday afternoon, stating that the Brazilians have to bury their chances if they want to defend their league title.

After suffering their first loss of the season to Amakhosi, Feutmba believes Sundowns can still bounce back to challenge for their 10th PSL crown but has bemoaned the failure to convert their chances.

“It was a good game of football and I think both fans enjoyed it. I believe those who went to the venue enjoyed it more. Overall, it was a good game for South African football,” Feutmba told Goal.

“I am really happy that the players were committed to getting a result and they both played positive football with a strong mindset. However, it’s painful for Sundowns to lose to Chiefs.

“Football is about dominating the opponent and Chiefs converted their chances very well, it was unfortunate for Sundowns to lose. Sundowns could have scored twice but football is like that, if you don’t capitalize on your chances there’s no way you can win games.”

On the fact that there were emotions involved and whether there is a renewed rivalry between the two clubs, Feutmba believes the game has always been a big occasion.

“It’s normal to see such rivalry and emotions, it has always been like that because these are two big teams in Africa and in the country,” he continued.

“It’s good for the supporters and the sponsors, it was good to see so many fans at the stadium and we just have to congratulate Chiefs and move on. Football is about learning from the defeat, focus and look forward to the next game."

Heading to the clash held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, coach Ernst Middendorp’s men had one loss whilst Pitso Mosimane was looking to preserve their unbeaten run, and the former midfielder says all is not lost for the Chloorkop-based club.

“The league is a marathon, it’s part of football and I am confident Sundowns is experienced and will get back," added the legend.

“They will learn from their mistakes and they know to win the league you need to win more of your games. You can still lose one or two games and still win the title.

“It’s very important to win their next games and ensure their mission of defending the trophy is still achievable.

“They have to work hard but it’s going to be an interesting season going forward because that was a top of the table clash. Sundowns have to compete and we have to be honest, Chiefs are doing well this season.”