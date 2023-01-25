Mamelodi Sundowns looking to find the next Shalulile at Chan tournament

Mamelodi Sundowns could yet unearth another gem to improve their front line going by the club’s mission at the ongoing African Nations Championship.

Sundowns are currently scouting for players at Chan

The Brazilians have eyes on a striker at the tournament

Masandawana are keen to improve their formidable frontline

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns head of scouting Esrom Nyandoro has revealed how he has been impressed by the players they have watched at the Chan finals in Algeria, with a striker top on their list of targets.

Nyandoro and his colleague Tembela Maliwa have been in Algeria on a scouting mission since the tournament began with a specific brief to find a forward who possesses a certain skill set.

The Brazilians, who have the PSL’s top scorer Peter Shalulile in their ranks, are looking to improve their frontline as they seek to challenge for domestic and continental honours and have joined a host of scouts from Europe who are monitoring the talents on show in Algeria.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? "At this moment in time, we came with a specific position that we're looking for, which, of course, is a striker, but not just any striker," Nyandoro told SABC.

"We have seen so many good strikers in this tournament but there is a specific striker that we need at Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club, and that features the attributes that we're looking for.

"But not to close [the door on] any other position, I think we have seen so many good players in different positions, and we are able to also look at and scout those players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns, who enjoy a 19-point lead over second-placed Richards Bay, are the PSL’s top scorers having netted 36, with Shalulile, Cassius Mailula and Neo Maema contributing half of them. Shalulile is the league's leading scorer with eight goals while Mailula and Maema have scored five each.

Masandawana are, however, not resting on their laurels and want to get even better, hence the need for further reinforcements in the January transfer window with an eye on the Caf Champions League, where they will be tested to the limit.

No striker is yet to light up the Chan tournament so far with Madagascar duo of Koloina Razafidranaivo and Tsiry Randriantsiferana, Angola’s Dilson, Aymen Mahious (Algeria) and Anis Mohamed Saltou of Libya all tied on two goals ahead of the quarter-finals which start on Friday.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundowns face fifth-placed Sekhukhune United in their next PSL game on Saturday.