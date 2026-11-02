Mamelodi Sundowns look to tie down young defender Malibongwe Khoza as European clubs circle

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The African champions are working quickly to secure the long-term future of breakout star Malibongwe Khoza following significant interest from overseas. The talented young defender has become a central figure in the Brazilians' backline this season, attracting scouts from across the European continent.

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Securing the next generation

Mamelodi Sundowns have entered negotiations with Malibongwe Khoza regarding a lucrative new contract as they look to fend off mounting interest in the 22-year-old.

While the specific details and remaining length of Khoza’s current agreement remain undisclosed, the urgency from the club hierarchy suggests they view him as a vital component of their future success. The lanky centre-back has proven his worth under pressure, and the Brazilians are eager to reward his progression with terms that reflect his growing status within the first-team squad. This proactive approach is part of a broader strategy to ensure continuity in the squad's defensive ranks for years to come.

The technical team currently views Khoza as a long-term prospect alongside Khulumani Ndamane, providing a youthful alternative to the club's veteran options. With established stars like Grant Kekana and Mothobi Mvala now well into their thirties, the emergence of Khoza offers a natural succession plan for the reigning champions. The club believes that securing his services now will provide the stability needed to maintain their dominance in domestic and continental competitions.

Seizing the opportunity

Khoza’s rise to prominence this season has been nothing short of impressive, especially considering he found minutes hard to come by toward the end of the previous campaign.

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His performances at the heart of the defense have been characterised by consistency and a physical presence that belies his age. Despite the pressure of playing for a club of Sundowns' stature, the young defender has hardly put a foot wrong, earning plaudits for his reading of the game and aerial dominance. This run of form has not gone unnoticed, as reports from The Citizen indicate that several overseas clubs are now monitoring his progress closely.

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It is understood that clubs from Belgium, France, and Austria have expressed formal interest in acquiring the defender's services. The prospect of moving to Europe is often a major draw for South African talent, but Sundowns are keen to retain Khoza as they chase multiple trophies. The club remains firm in their stance that the player is not for sale, viewing him as a cornerstone of their defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

Crucial fixtures on the horizon

Despite the background noise regarding his contract and transfer interest, Khoza remains fully focused on the immediate challenges facing the club.

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Beyond the domestic front, a massive continental test awaits the Brazilians this weekend. Khoza is expected to play a role in Sunday’s CAF Super Cup encounter against USM Alger, especially with Kekana and Cupido still continuing their respective recoveries from injury. These high-stakes matches provide the perfect platform for the youngster to prove his worth on the big stage and justify the club's faith in his abilities.

Ultimately, the successful conclusion of contract talks would provide a massive boost for both the player and the club during a busy period of the season.