Mamelodi Sundowns loanee dazzles as SuperSport United beat Gaborone United to secure Caf Confederation Cup group stage spot

Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Etiosa Ighodaro was on the score sheet as SuperSport United defeated Gaborone United on Friday night.

Ighodaro grabbed brace

Matsatsantsa won 4-1 on aggregate

PSL side to compete in group stage

WHAT HAPPENED?: Matsatsantsa secured a 3-0 win over the Botswana giants in a Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary round second-leg encounter played in Polokwane.

Ighodaro was in his element as the Nigerian frontman grabbed a brace - scoring twice in the second half to rattle the Gaborone defence at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Peter Mokaba Stadium.

His fellow striker Bradley Grobler then netted in stoppage time to seal the Tshwane giants' emphatic victory over Moya Golele.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The impressive home win saw SuperSport clinch the tie 4-1 on aggregate as the first-leg encounter had ended in a 1-1 draw in Gaborone almost two weeks ago.

Therefore, Gavin Hunt's side progressed to the group stage of Africa's secondary club tournament for the first time since 2018.

Matsatsantsa reached the final of the Confederation Cup in 2017 where they were defeated by DR Congolese giants TP Mazembe under the guidance of coaches Stuart Baxter and Kaitano Tembo.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SUPERSPORT?: The Tshwane giants will be juggling continental football and local competitions after booking their spot in the group stage.

The three-time champions will also compete in the PSL, Carling Knockout, and Nedbank Cup which presents Hunt with an opportunity to end the team's four-year trophy drought.

The Confederation Cup group stage draw will take place in November 2023 at the Caf headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.