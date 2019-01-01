Mamelodi Sundowns loan Katlego Otladisa to Cape Umoya United

Masandawana have sent one of their players to the Cape Town-based outfit on loan for the remainder of the season

It may be the January transfer window, but Mamelodi Sundowns have been rather quiet in the market.

Instead, Pitso Mosimane and his technical team have opted to offload some of their players who have struggled for regular game time this season.

Sundowns recently sold Toni Silva to Egyptian outfit Al Ittihad, and it appears that 22-year-old Katlego Otladisa has suffered a similar fate, albeit on loan.

The former Platinum Stars winger has joined National First Division outfit Cape Umoya United as he looks to get his career back on track.

Otladisa signed for Sundowns in January of 2018, moving to Chloorkop from Dikwena but he was subsequently loaned back to the then Rustenburg-based outfit.

Nonetheless, since returning to Sundowns, Otladisa has failed to really make an impression at Sundowns and is yet to make his debut for the first team.

The exciting midfielder signed for the Tshwane giants with expectations high, but he has been resigned to several appearances for the club’s Multichoice Diski Challenge team.

However, with a move until the end of the season having been completed, Otladisa will hope to get his career back on track and return to the club a better player in the new season.

Ironically, it was the Cape Town-based outfit, who acquired the status of Otladisa’s former club Stars, making it a sort of return to the club where he shot to fame.

Meanwhile, Cape Umoya will certainly hope that the introduction of the Sundowns attacker will add some much-needed quality to their squad as they look to plot their way up the log.

Under the mentorship of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs, the NFD team currently find themselves in 13th place, just a point above the relegation zone.

But Cape Umoya are currently undergoing a resurgence of late as they are on a six-game unbeaten streak in the NFD. Most recently, they played out to a 1-1 draw with Maccabi FC.