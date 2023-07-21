Mamelodi Sundowns line up more friendlies against top European teams as full Netherlands camp details are revealed

More opponents to face Mamelodi Sundowns in their Netherlands pre-season tour have been disclosed.

Sundowns arrived in the Netherlands on Monday

They are camping just outside Amsterdam

Four friendlies have been confirmed

WHAT HAPPENED? Dutch second-tier side NAC Breda and six-time Eredivisie champions Sparta Rotterdam were already confirmed as Masandawana’s friendly match opponents during their pre-season camp in Europe.

Two more opponents have now been confirmed as Sundowns prepare for more demanding responsibilities next term.

WHAT ROBINSON SAID: “The first match we will play against Gent Belgium Premier League team [July 21], second match will be Go Ahead Eagles [July 23], third match will be Sparta Rotterdam [July 25] and then we’ll finish off next Friday [when] we play against NAC Breda,” Masandawana goalkeeper coach Wendel Robinson confirmed.

“This camp is to take the opposition upper-level, because you know we are preparing for a very, very big season with a number of competitions."

AND WHAT MORE: Coach Rhulani Mokwena explains the conditions they are experiencing in the Netherlands and the importance of their camp.

“We came at a strange time in Europe, because they are experiencing probably their hottest moment of the summer,” said Mokwena as per Times Live.

“There was an incredible anticipation for a heatwave, but the heatwave of the Netherlands is a natural summer for us [in South Africa].

“There’s also a lot of vegetation and trees [around the training facility] and that also gives a good but relaxed energy to the preparation and training.

“The facilities are excellent - we’ve got two good training pitches, we’ve got access to the gym and the training sessions have been good. We’ve been able to do some tactical work.

“The intensity is going to be good [finalising] our pre-season with difficult games against very good opponents.

“We’ve got the morning training sessions and the players still have time to recover in the evening and in between we’ve got a few sessions [such as] the morning tactical session and we’ve got a bit of gym work [at] midday, in the afternoon or early evening we’ve got video sessions for the players individually.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On a day Sundowns will be playing their first international friendly match, their Premier Soccer League rivals Orlando Pirates will be returning home from a camp in Spain where they also played against more established opponents.

The decision by the two giants to play against overseas clubs appears to be a show of seriousness in sharpening themselves ahead of a more gruelling season.

Sundowns will be competing in five tournaments next season following the introduction of the African Football League and they are gearing for tougher opponents.

Pre-season matches against more established sides could be crucial in preparing them for their continental and domestic rivals.

While Pirates and Sundowns have been to Europe, another traditional giant Kaizer Chiefs have opted to play against Tanzanian giants Young Africans and Township Rollers from Botswana.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians will test themselves against Gent on Friday in their first friendly match.