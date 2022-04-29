Mamelodi Sundowns' legendary goalkeeper Onyango urged to retire after winning ninth PSL title

Mamelodi Sundowns' legendary goalkeeper Denis Onyango has taken to his Twitter account to celebrate his landmark after winning a ninth Premier Soccer League title.

Some of his supporters have asked him to consider retiring after a glittering career.

The Brazilians have been dominant in the South African top-tier in recent years, and on Wednesday they were crowned champions for the fifth consecutive time, and 12th in their history after a goalless draw with Cape Town City.

A point took the team to 58 points, 13 more than second-placed Royal AM, and with four games to go, they have an unassailable lead.

Onyango was in goal to ensure his team collected a vital point by stopping whatever was thrown his way.

The Uganda legend could not hide his joy for the milestone achieved in top-flight football.

"Champions! Proud of the technical staff, my teammates and delighted to win my 9th PSL title," Onyango shared his joy with his followers on his official social media account.

"To the fans, thanks for your amazing support. We are Masandawana."

His former national teammate and current Uganda captain Emmanuel Okwi was the first to show his appreciation by replying, "Congratulations brother."

However, his follower Mawande Sineke urged the 36-year-old to continue pushing for one more. "10 is a good number. One more season champ," he encouraged the legendary stopper.

George Maluleka took a jibe at Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, stating the veteran custodian has won more titles than the two rivals combined, eight, and went on to ask him to hang up his boots and allow younger keepers to get a chance.

"Congratulations legend, now you have won more league titles than Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates combined. Can you please... retire at the end of the season and give young goalkeepers a chance?"

"Now it's time to hang those gloves or move to another team," Tshepo Kamanyane seemingly agreed with Maluleka.

However, it was not a welcome idea to Abdu Dilshan Wasike. "Is that the best way you could appreciate all that he has done for the club? You can do better. Don't force Onyango to retire, he knows where to stop."

Onyango won three PSL titles with SuperSport United before joining Masandawana, where he has managed five.

