Mamelodi Sundowns legend Tlale makes Tau claim and bold prediction ahead of Al Ahly clash

Mamelodi Sundowns legend John Tlale has made a claim regarding Al Ahly star Percy Tau ahead of Saturday's Caf Champions League clash.

Tlale believes Downs will be too strong for Al Ahly

The retired goalkeeper backed PSL giants to contain Tau

Masandawana will host the Red Eagles in Tshwane

WHAT HAPPENED?: All eyes will be on the Bafana Bafana international as he faces his former Sundowns teammates in Tshwane where three vital points will be at stake in a Group B encounter.

Nicknamed Lion of Judah, Tau showed glimpses of his ability in the previous meeting between the two former African champions as they drew in an enthralling four-goal thriller in Egypt on February 25.

Tlale, who was part of the Sundowns team that lost to Al Ahly in the 2021 Champions League final, strongly believes that Masandawana will contain Tau and overcome the Red Eagles.

WHAT DID TLALE SAY?: "Sundowns will definitely win this game because they have home ground advantage. They went to Egypt and scored two goals," Tlale told GOAL.

"So, scoring goals against Al Ahly won't be a problem for Sundowns and I don't think they will concede at home hence I am saying they will win this game.

"Tau will be playing against his former teammates who know him very well having played alongside him for quite a long time. They know how to deal with him," the 1996 Afcon title-winner with Bafana Bafana added.

"He will give them a hard time because of his ability in certain moments, but Sundowns will be the better side on the day and they will surely win this match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau caused a few problems for the Sundowns defence last month and Al Ahly were awarded a penalty after he was fouled, but goalkeeper Ronwen Williams denied Mohamed Hany from the spot-kick.

The 2017-18 PSL Footballer of the Season was part of the Red Eagles side which lost both home and away against Masandawana in last season's Champions League group stage.

The winner of Saturday's clash will boost their hopes of progressing to the knockout phase of Africa's biggest club football tournament

WHAT IS NEXT FOR TAU?: The Lion of Judah and his Al Ahly teammates will take on Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Kick-off is at 15h00 SA time.