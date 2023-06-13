Mamelodi Sundowns legend Teko Modise questions Rhulani Mokwena on how he deals with the frustrated players on the bench

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Teko Modise has raised concerns about players who are not given a chance at Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT HAPPENED: Rhulani Mokwena is blessed with a number of quality players at Mamelodi Sundowns and he is always spoiled for choice whenever he has to select his starting line-up and name the bench. This has sparked questions about how the players who often find themselves watching the team from the stands feel.

Downs legend Teko Modise was curious to know how Mokwena deals with the likes of Thabiso Kutumela and Bradley Ralani, who were regulars in their previous clubs but only get a few cameos.

WHAT WAS SAID: "There's something that we are speaking about in South African football, and that is the players who don't play and how their mentality is, how frustrated and depressed they can be because they are not playing," Modise said on The Pitchside Podcast.

"Some come from a smaller team where they were superstars playing 28 games in a season and you get to Sundowns and you get 12 minutes in six months."

MOKWENA'S RESPONSE: "Football has moved to having a bigger technical staff and that helps because the reach is a bit more because coach Manqoba Mngqithi can have a little bit more influence on Teboho Mokoena than I would have and these things are normal. You are then able to have a technical team that is able to assist you," he said on the same podcast.

"Research shows that as a leader, your reach and influence in terms of your energy can only be given to about 25 people. Some of the best coaches in the world have small squads. Pep Guardiola's squad is very small because he knows that for him to be able to manage and reach everybody he needs a smaller squad," Mokwena added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Downs mentor sites the need to have a smaller squad to have contact with all the players, he still insists that it would not be too practical in South African football as compared to Europe, where Manchester City have a relatively small squad and are still able to perform across all competitions.

"We have greater challenges, especially with the Caf Champions League but for them (City) the travelling is about two hours and ours is 16 hours and maybe even more. This means the rotation of your players is more important than Man City because they can afford to travel the day before to get to a Uefa Champions League game, we have to travel three or four days before," added Mokwena.

WHAT'S NEXT: Downs are expected to beef up their squad while at the same time releasing a few players ahead of next season.