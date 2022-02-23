Mamelodi Sundowns legend Mudau: Shalulile goal drought not a crisis

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Daniel Mudau says Peter Shalulile’s struggle for goals in recent matches does not mean he has turned into a bad player and has not plunged the Brazilians into a crisis.

Since grabbing one of the goals in the 4-0 win over Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup, Round of 32 on February 4, Shalulile has gone four straight games without scoring.

The 28-year-old has also not provided any assists during that run which includes Masandawana failing to win their last two games.

“It happens in football where you find that a star player is out of form but it doesn’t necessarily mean he is suddenly a bad player or there is a crisis,” Mudau told Sowetan Live.

“If you are a striker, sometimes you go through patches where goals dry up but my advice to him is that he mustn’t try too hard. He must continue doing the same things he has been doing at training.

“He must continue doing the same things he has been doing during matches and the processes he has been following during his spare time when he is resting.

“He must make the same runs, chase the ball the same way he has been doing and give the same effort at training and during matches. I know he is one chance away from returning to his scoring form.”

Shalulile’s 13 league goals have placed him on top of the scorers' chart and he will be hoping his dry spell will not allow Victor Letsoalo, who has 10 goals, to close in on him.

Sundowns are now preparing to face Al Ahly in a Caf Champions League Group A match on Saturday and the striker would want to pick himself up in this crucial fixture away in Cairo.

The Tshwane giants will be coming up against their former coach Pitso Mosimane.

“It is going to be a tough one but Sundowns have been playing at this level for a number of years and I hope they find the back of the net in this game,” said Mudau.

Article continues below

“We know how these North African teams always try to manipulate game situations. They dive even at the slightest touch, they are shouting and they are always trying to confuse and intimidate referees. Most of those teams worry about Sundowns because we are on par with them. No more when Al Ahly used to win by big margins.”

A defeat for Sundowns could see them being dislodged from the Group A top spot by Al Ahly who have played a game fewer in this pool.