Mamelodi Sundowns legend Modise: Mokoena to improve with stiff competition

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teko Modise feels the discomfort caused by stiff competition will make Teboho Mokoena a better player at Chloorkop.

Mokoena signed for Sundowns in January and has featured in each of the five matches they have played in since they returned from the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break.

He arrived at the Brazilians to find huge competition in central midfield waiting for him from Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee and Mothobi Mvala.

“I think most players, they don’t make it when they are not put in the position where they need to compete week in week out, at Sundowns you compete for every day,” Modise told iDiski Times.

“You have so many superstars at the club that every training session becomes a match, if Teboho has that competitive mentality, it shouldn’t be very difficult for him to play.

“He’s aware of tactics and with tactics, you’ll only learn game by game you play. As a footballer, if you want to be great, you have to compete – that’s the nature of the game.

“If you wanna be an average player, you will be safe in your comfort zone, I think that discomfort will make Teboho a better player.”

Modise feels Mokoena brings in some uniqueness Sundowns does not have.

“Nobody goes to Sundowns or any club trying to be on the bench, we want to play,” said Modise.

“We know that once you play you get confidence, you want to be contributing positively to the club and I think it’s important for Teboho or anyone to compete.

“We might be friends but at the end of the day what’s best – or what you’re brought there for is to compete and make the team stronger. Teboho coming in and the type of player that he is, I don’t think Sundowns have a player like him.”

It is to be seen if Mokoena will be handed his second start in Sundowns colours when they face Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.