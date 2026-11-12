Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana opens up on CAF Super Cup defeat: 'Those are the results that we don't want to see'

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The former Masandawana captain has provided a candid assessment of the club's recent failure to secure continental silverware. The Brazilians missed out on the CAF Super Cup trophy following a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Algerian outfit USM Alger at Loftus Versfeld.

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Kekana reflects on continental heartbreak

Speaking about the setback, Hlompho Kekana noted that the high standards set by Mamelodi Sundowns make any loss in a final particularly difficult to stomach. "Well, obviously it wasn’t the results that the team wanted, and especially when you are a team like Mamelodi Sundowns, where you want to win everything. Those are the results that we don't want to see or have," Kekana, as per Soccer Laduma.

"But football works that way. You win some, you lose some. I would love to believe that this is sad. It's painful to lose such matches. We are in matches of consequence, where we have to jump on the podium. You know, we win the final, we win the trophies, we want to win them. We win the final, we want to bring the trophies to Chloorkop. So, this is one of the results we want to move away from as soon as possible," the former midfielder added.

Focusing on domestic and future targets

"I still believe there is a lot of football that still needs to be played this year. There is the league, there is the Carling Knockout Cup, and there is the Nedbank Cup. So, there are so many matches that are still coming. We still have to put ourselves back into the Champions League," Kekana noted when discussing the road ahead.

"So, yeah, it was difficult for the players, I can imagine. I have a strong belief that they will bounce back from this. It's just the phase that they need to take themselves out of that, and I always believe that they will be back to winning ways soon," he concluded. The legend remains confident that the winning culture he helped build remains intact despite the recent continental disappointments.

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Building for long-term success at Chloorkop

Beyond the immediate aftermath of the USM Alger match, Kekana has been vocal about the systemic strengths that keep Sundowns at the pinnacle of African football. In a broader discussion regarding the club's winning philosophy, he emphasized that the infrastructure at Chloorkop is designed to handle high-pressure environments.

As the Brazilians prepare for their upcoming fixtures, the words of their former captain serve as both a reality check and a source of motivation. The journey toward more silverware continues, with the league title remaining a primary objective alongside the quest for knockout cup glory. For Sundowns, the mission is clear: learn from the Algerian defeat and ensure that the next time they grace a podium, it is to collect a winner's medal.