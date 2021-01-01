'They were very stubborn' - Mamelodi Sundowns legend Booth praises Kaizer Chiefs' defensive resilience

The former Bafana Bafana international explained why his hometown team struggled against Amakhosi's stubborn defence

Legendary defender Matthew Booth praised ' defence following the Soweto giants' clash with on Saturday evening.

The Glamour Boys recorded their second win in a row in the Premier Soccer League ( ) when they edged out the Citizens 2-1 at Cape Town Stadium.

It was a game which saw Amakhosi grab a 2-0 lead in the first 19 minutes before they sat back and defended deep.

Booth was impressed with how Chiefs defended with their stand-in captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele being named Man of the Match following a solid display in central defence.

"Yes, they certainly put Chiefs under pressure. The longer the game went, the shorter the passing patterns became from City," Booth told SuperSport TV.

"That means that as a defensive unity, Chiefs really had to be on their toes. So, I would say the Man of the Match was that back four of Chiefs.

"It later became a back five commanded very well by Mphahlele, who ended up being the Man of the Match."

It was a match which was dominated by City as they created many goalscoring opportunities, but they could only convert one through Fagrie Lakay with seven minutes left.

Although Booth lauded how City kept possession, he felt that the Jan Olde Riekerink's side should have been more direct in order to penetrate the Chiefs defence and score goals.

"The passing of City stands out for me. I wanted them to take a few more chances and be slightly more direct," he continued.

"You have to take your hats off for them for sticking it out and keeping the ball for as long as possible.

"I think they overdid it in patches, but you could see that they were trying to pull Chiefs out of position and try to exploit the spaces," the Cape Town-born legend added.

"However, Chiefs were very stubborn in this regard and they were rare occasions where did get out of position."

The win took Chiefs to the eighth spot on the league standings, but they are 12 points behind leaders, Sundowns.

Amakhosi will get a chance to climb up the table when they face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.