Mamelodi Sundowns legend believes away goal against Wydad Casablanca will be crucial in African Football League final second leg

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Manqoba Ngwenya believes the Brazilians did themselves a favour by getting an away goal in the AFL final, first leg.

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana lost 2-1 to Wydad Casablanca in last Sunday's away tie, leaving Wydad with a slim advantage.

They now host the Moroccans hoping the goal they scored at Stade Mohamed V will count in Sunday's second leg at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Ngwenya believes the goal scored in Morocco could save Masandawana's bid for a first continental trophy since 2017.

WHAT WAS SAID: “That away goal is very crucial for Sundowns. I think it was important that they get something from the game,” Ngwenya explained to Sowetan Live.

“I’m very optimistic that they will win the return leg at home. We are capable. We are a strong team. We have a goal and I think we should try to score early.

“We are better than them and we are playing at home. We just need to go out there and find a way of scoring goals and beat these guys.

“I’m proud of how Sundowns handled that pressure playing in North Africa in that type of atmosphere. Hopefully, this time we can get one over Wydad.

"We won’t forget how they hurt us the last time in the Champions League semifinal and it's time for revenge now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A 1-0 victory for Sundowns in Tshwane would be enough to help them clinch the African Football League.

Sunday's final will be a stern test of Sundowns' character to see if they can claw their way back in a contest against one of Africa's most competitive teams.

If they manage to stage a comeback at Loftus, that will hand them confidence to take on all comers in the Caf Champions League, another competition they are prioritizing.

WHAT NEXT? The next few days will be crucial for Masandawana as they sharpen themselves ahead of the Wydad clash.

They are also closely monitoring key players who are struggling with fitness issues like Peter Shalulile, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Thapelo Morena, Sipho Mbule and Bathusi Aubaas.

If they manage to get a few of those players back into the squad, it will be a huge boost for the Brazilians.