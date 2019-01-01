Mamelodi Sundowns legal chief: We are being hit left, right and centre

The Brazilians' coach Pitso Mosimane could face as many as three charges over his utterances aimed at referees

executive member Yogesh Singh has pleaded with the Premier Soccer League ( ) for "fair treatment", saying the club is being "hit" from all angles over remarks made by coach Pitso Mosimane about match officials.

The Sundowns coach has recently been widely quoted in the media complaining about how Sundowns have been at the end of poor officiating, and how other teams are benefitting from refereeing blunders.

Singh, who is the club's executive member responsible for legal and commercial affairs, confirmed that the club received another legal notice from PSL prosecutor Nande Becker, which could bring to three the number of potential charges against Mosimane.

"Yes,I can confirm that I received an email on Friday night from Nande Becker. This notice deals with alleged statements made by our head coach, Pitso Mosimane after the Chiefs match and we are required to respond in 5 [five] days to confirm or deny whether this statement was made or not," said Singh on the Sundowns website.

“We are being hit left, right and centre…so this brings to three the number of potential charges our coach could be facing. But you never know because it seems that every time Pitso speaks there is a charge sheet in my inbox. And then there are two assault charges against Gaston Sirino.”

Singh also complained about the timing of the notices sent to the Brazilians.

“Sundowns receiving legal notices after business hours or on matchday a few hours before kickoff is sadly commonplace and I do not agree with how Nande Becker is approaching these matters and we will request the PSL to address this.," Singh added

“As Mamelodi Sundowns we do not ask that we be treated differently from other clubs but we do insist that we be treated fairly.”

Article continues below

Singh added how the solution to avoiding statements where referees are criticised is for the PSL to work on improving match officiating standards.

Mosimane, however, appeared to have backed down on Sunday when he congratulated the referee for a better performance after their Telkom Knockout quarter-final penalty shootout win over .

The Chilli Boys finished the match with 10 men following a red card shown to defender Tercious Malepe.