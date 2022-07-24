Mamelodi Sundowns launch ‘we rise again’ inspired kit ahead of PSL 2022/23 season

The jersey has also been designed to honour Masandawana’s achievement in the Caf Champions League

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have launched their 2022/23 home kit.

"The kit features a debossed African print of calabashes, antelope, drums, pyramids, and warriors. This is reinforced by a map of Africa sitting beside MSFC printed on the back of the neckline," the club’s statement said.

"The design honours the Mamelodi Sundowns team and their conquests within South Africa and across the continent. In African storytelling style, the shirt tells of previous Sundowns teams who did battle against their rivals across the continent, and are part of a family of brave warriors dating back through history.

"The warriors’ hunger for victory is never dimmed and the warning to opponents is clear: ‘only the sky is our limit … and Masandawana will rise again!'"

The new jersey has also been inspired by the club’s continental achievement as well as their home ground in Pretoria.

"The Caf Champions star on the front of the shirt represents the 2016 CCL win, while the green and white design of the home shirt sleeve is inspired by the team’s Chloorkop training ground, the roots of Sundowns’ continued success, with the team celebrating its fifth consecutive PSL win and a record 12th title," it added.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns brand ambassador and club legend Teko Modise has said the players will get inspiration and be propelled by the design of the new kit.

"The design on the jersey is a bold declaration of Mamelodi Sundowns’ intention to conquer in all battles they face this season," Modise said.

"The debossed design elements will remind the players they are not alone in battle but are united with other warriors in the supporters and those who have played for the team. As footballers, we want to look stylish on and off the pitch.

"The texture of the jersey feels fresh, and the design is slick - I trust that this and the debossed symbols on the jersey will propel the players to the next level and continue to fight regardless of how tough it might be."

"The new Mamelodi Sundowns jersey honours the legacy of a club that is never content with past glories," Puma South Africa marketing director Brett Bellinger, said.

"Masandawana are always looking forward to the next challenge. The design of the We Rise Again jersey is a tribute to the club’s bold commitment to go out and conquer once more."