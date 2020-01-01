Mamelodi Sundowns' Langerman cherishes PSL titles over Caf Champions League crown

The 34-year-old left-back has been with the Brazilians for eight seasons, enjoying a trophy-laden spell at the club

defender Tebogo Langerman says he is “happy to be at the club” and prides the five Premier Soccer League ( ) titles most among all his career accolades.

After tasting his first league title with SuperSport United in 2010, Langerman has gone to win four more with Sundowns.

The left-back’s career is also decorated by two Nedbank Cups, as many Telkom Knockout trophies and an MTN8 crown.

More teams

Following the 2016 Caf triumph with Sundowns, it appeared to be the biggest piece of silverware Langerman has won in his career, but the defender cherishes his league titles the most.

“If I have to choose I’d say the Premiership league title because it’s a big trophy in and it gives many opportunities like going to into continental competitions,” Langerman told the Mamelodi Sundowns website.

He justifies his choice for PSL gold medals by saying that winning the league title throws players under the spotlight more and enhances their track record.

“For most players, winning the league gives you the chance to go overseas and when you become the player of the year it shows your consistency,” said Langerman.

He has, however, never played his club football outside South Africa, after starting out his PSL journey with .

Now in his eighth season at Sundowns, Langerman was signed by former assistant coach and World Cup star Johan Neeskens in 2012 before the Dutchman was replaced by Pitso Mosimane.

Article continues below

“Being at Sundowns for this long means a lot and I’m happy to be at a club of this size for this long and still be able to keep my position at this age,” Langerman continued.

“I am being helped by everyone at the club, from the president [Dr Patrice Motsepe], management, the working staff, my family, and the Sundowns supporters. And lastly all the coaches who have left the club and all those that are still here.

“I can’t say I’m a reserved person, I’d say I look at things differently and talk when it’s necessary.”