Mamelodi Sundowns' Lakay praises 'great atmosphere' at Wydad Casablanca

The Brazilians have in recent seasons established a fierce rivalry against the Moroccan giants

midfielder Lyle Lakay has picked as his favourite football destination, saying he mostly enjoyed the atmosphere created by 's die-hard fans.

The 28-year-old has travelled to Wydad thrice for Caf assignments, featuring in two matches there in the past two seasons.

In the past three years, Sundowns have played the Moroccan giants 10 times, creating a fierce rivalry in African club football.

Despite the enmity, the Brazilians coach Pisto Mosimane is revered by Wydad fans who would sing his name and erected a banner featuring his portrait.

“I would say my favourite country is Morocco, because of the atmosphere whenever we play Wydad,” Lakay told the Sundowns official website.

“I think we have played them the most in the last three or four years. I think every season we get them in the group or in the semi-finals. Like I said, the atmosphere is great also because of their die-hard supporters.”

Apart from enjoying playing in Africa with Sundowns, Lakay also cherishes winning the Premier Soccer League ( ) title in this first season with Downs.

“My highlight from last year has to be winning the league. It was my first league medal and obviously in my first season with Sundowns, so that has to be the highlight of last season,” said Lakay.

Before the current season was suspended due to the coronavirus, the Cape Town-born midfielder experienced a lockdown of his own soon after his wedding last December.

Football pinned him down from having a honeymoon as Sundowns were due to travel to to face USM Alger in a Champions League group game.

“I don’t think it was an issue [postponing the honeymoon] or something major breaking the news to her [his wife], because after all she understands the responsibility at the club and our hectic schedule,” Lakay said.

Now with uncertain times ahead due to the coronavirus, he is still in the dark about when he can go for his planned honeymoon in Santorini, Greece or .