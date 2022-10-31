Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies begin Champions League defence with win after Daweti’s brace

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies began their defence of the Caf Women’s Champions League title with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens in Marrakech.

Mamelodi Sundowns started slowly before improving

Daweti with a double for the defending champions

South African side will need to improve in next match

WHAT HAPPENED? Lelona Daweti was the star of the match as she scored both goals for Sundowns in the 31st and 56th minutes after being put through by Thalea Smidt and Melinda Kgadiete respectively.

Mary-Magdeline Anjor scored the consolation for the Queens nine minutes from time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns needed a good start given they are in Group B with Wadi Degla of Egypt, and TP Mazembe of DR Congo who are no pushovers.

It was a nervy start for the defending champions against the tournament debutants who could have taken an early lead before Jerry Tshabalala’s team upped the ante to take a 1-0 lead at half-time through Daweti who sealed her brace in the second half.

Sundowns joins teams with three points, Green Buffaloes of Zambia and FAR Rabat of Morocco who won their Group A fixtures against Determine Girls of Liberia and Simba Soccer Club respectively on Sunday.

ALL EYES ON: Daweti had not scored in four games in the inaugural edition in 2021 but she responded with a brace as in the first game of this year’s event, making her one to watch in the tournament.

THE VERDICT: Sundowns looked shaky at times against the debutant Nigerians and will have to improve in their subsequent matches if they have to defend their title.

WHAT’S NEXT? The South African side will face Wadi Degla on Thursday, seeking a second straight victory that will guarantee them a place in the next round.