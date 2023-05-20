Mamelodi Sundowns crashed out the Caf Champions League and Rhulani Mokwena says the lack of experience played a huge role.

Sundowns bomb out of Champions League

Mokwena says Downs lacked experience

Wydad to face Al Ahly in the final

WHAT HAPPENED? Mamelodi Sundowns suffered the heartbreak of bombing out of the Caf Champions League at the hands of defending champions Wydad Casablanca on Saturday afternoon. Sundowns drew the game 2-2 with Wydad fighting back to level matters twice.

Masandawana head coach, Rhulani Mokwena says the defending champions showed their class and experience, which was what separates the sides at Loftus Versfeld.

WHAT WAS SAID: The biggest difference today is that Wydad have a lot of experience and you could see it. You can't buy experience and you have to learn from it and feel how it is like to lose.

"We will win the Champions League for sure, it might take another season or more but we will do it, we will get there. We just have to use these painful experiences as lessons," a visibly disappointed Mokwena told SuperSport TV after the game.

WHAT ELSE WAS SAID: "Congratulations on the football club on a fantastic Champions League run. It sounds a bit bitter at the moment because it has no victories but when I hear the compliments from the Wydad team and the coach, I stomach it a little bit.

"Even though there have been disappointments, I am proud of the team for a magnificent run this year. Unfortunately it comes to an end like this. We will go again and I wish Wydad all the best in the final. We call it football heritage but we will learn from it and we will get better," said the Downs mentor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wydad have always been the Achilles heel for Sundowns in this competition, having knocked them out a couple of times. This was Downs' final game of the season and apart from the Champions League heartbreak, Masandawana can console themselves with the fact that they have won the Premier Soccer League in convincing fashion.

WHAT'S NEXT? Wydad are set to face Percy Tau's Al Ahly side in the final with the first-leg scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt. Tau, who has been in fine form for the Red Devils, will now have an opportunity to win his second gold medal in what will be his third final in this competition.