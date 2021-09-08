'Truth revealed itself unashamedly' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Komphela feels vindicated over Eymael remarks

The South African was categorical in 2019 that he would not want the controversial Belgian to be allowed to work in the country

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela has claimed former Polokwane City head coach Luc Eymael disrespects black people and the truth has eventually come out.



In 2019, Eymael was being linked with a move to AmaZulu and Chippa United but Komphela, then serving at Lamontville Golden Arrows, said the controversial coach should not come to South Africa.

While engaging his followers on Twitter on Wednesday, Komphela maintained his stance on the Belgian, affirming he does not respect black people

What Komphela said

Very few chose to listen, the rest is history, as truth revealed itself unashamedly. https://t.co/XZhXjfgGCo — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) September 8, 2021

Luc Eymael disrespect Black people. For Black people I defend with all I have. He can insult me but not Black people. Maybe you know to feel and not see the difference. Ignite your higher consciousness. Please. Don’t allow people to relieve themselves on your head, then cry foul https://t.co/kKFdqC0fDx — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) September 8, 2021

Your character is not reflected in others. “Obviously”? Where do you get such certainty? Not all of us walk alongside the truth, for some of us, the same truth is our driver. Rough and tough as is, we walk in the ways of truth. I hope you understand. https://t.co/gcoBtizITV — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) September 8, 2021

This desperate agenda had been there from day1. It just needed a brave idiot. The notion that black people cannot work together must be destroyed completely. Our people/writers need to help us and not spread nonsense lies furthering the agenda of their handlers. With me, FORGET! https://t.co/3aksc9wquZ — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) September 8, 2021





At the time, an agitated Komphela felt South Africa would be stupid to allow Eymael to return and work in the Premier Soccer League.

"That one must not come to South Africa‚" Komphela said at the time. "I’m not being disrespectful‚ but Luc must not come to South Africa.

"This guy has disrespected people tremendously and this nation would be naïve‚ if not very close to stupid‚ if they were to allow such a man to come and work here.

Article continues below

"Why give the man the respect and resources that belong to our country when he thinks so little of us."

Eymael was fired by Yanga SC after he disparaged Tanzanian Football Federation officials and went ahead to refer to Yanga fans as monkeys in July 2020.

He, however, later defended himself saying he is not a racist.