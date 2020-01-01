Mamelodi Sundowns know how to deal with stress and pressure - Mosimane

The Brazilians are still on course to defend their league crown in another highly-competitive PSL season

coach Pitso Mosimane says that his side can handle the demands of an intense Premier Soccer League ( ) title race, and also took the opportunity to laud defender Motjeka Madisha for overcoming personal issues to become one of the club's standout players this season.

Sundowns are just four points behind log leaders , having played a game less, meaning their chance of defending the league crown are still bright.

The weight of Caf football which they had to balance with a challenging PSL title race and domestic cup games has seen Downs endure a demanding season.

But Mosimane feels that they have mastered ways of handling the pressure.

“We know how to deal with the stress and the pressure, I mean, we play in the Caf Champions League,” said Mosimane as per Phakaaathi.

“If we play against , Al-Ahly, USM Algers and all those teams, it is always like that. It is very intensive but we have the experience to deal with this.”

The coach has also been enjoying the response of some of his players including Madisha who has become one of the best performers at Sundowns this term.

Mosimane says that he has played the role of a “psychologist and social worker” to help Madisha re-establish himself following some issues that were affecting the defender’s personal life.

“He has been emotional, he brought his mom to the training, I had a long chat with his mom, we sat down and had coffee and calmed her down. Shame, tough, but okay, he is a good boy and football is not only on the pitch,” Mosimane said.

“It was a family issue and I have got to try and be a psychologist and a social worker and I am not accredited for that, I don’t know these things, I have got my own issues also, but you have to do what you have to do.

“We managed to get him right and the family stable and then he gave me a Man-of-the-Match performance. We show that we care because it is not about football, we are dealing with human beings. Before you deal with a player, he is a human being first.”

Madisha has featured in Sundowns’ 20 league matches, missing just one, and was also a regular in the club's Champions League campaign.