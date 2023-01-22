'Mamelodi Sundowns knew Kaizer Chiefs will come and shut the door' - Mudau lauds Masandawana's defensive discipline

Khuliso Mudau has revealed Mamelodi Sundowns anticipated a tough second half from Kaizer Chiefs and explains how it was countered.

  • Mudau had a man-of-the-match display in win
  • Masandawana now on 46 points with a 17-point lead
  • Chiefs have suffered three losses in a row

WHAT HAPPENED: The defender played a crucial role to help Sundowns keep a clean sheet away against Amakhosi.

The Premier Soccer League leaders scored the only goal of the match in the 20th minute through Neo Maema who connected with a Peter Shalulile pass.

The hosts came back stronger in the second half at the FNB Stadium, however, the Brazilians kept their shape to get maximum points.

WHAT HE SAID: "It was a difficult game, to be honest, but I think we knew they were going to come in the second half. They made a few changes going forward but I am happy we managed to keep a clean sheet and won the game," Mudau told SuperSport TV.

"No, [Sundowns did not take their foot off the pedal], obviously they were going to come but we managed to get a goal and closed the door.

"I am very happy for the win, it was a good game but I am very happy, to be honest.

"Honestly, the win means a lot, it shows that we are working very hard even at training. I am happy to have coaches like [Rhulani] Mokwena, coach Manqoba [Mngqithi], and coach Steve [Komphela]. They are really helping us to make sure we win these games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win was Masandawana's 12th in a row which is a new Premier Soccer League record.

Rhulani Mokwena's team have 46 points, 17 ahead of second-placed Richards Bay who will play SuperSport United - currently third on the table - later in the day.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi SundownsBackpageKhuliso Mudau, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Mudau and Sundowns will be away against TS Galaxy, one of the teams who have beaten them in this season's PSL.

