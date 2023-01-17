Mamelodi Sundowns 'kitman earns more than us' - SuperSport United's Hunt bemoans PSL champions' financial muscle

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt believes Mamelodi Sundowns are a level above the other PSL teams and should be judged on continental success.

Sundowns defeated SuperSport 1-0 on Monday

Brazilians have 14-point gap on top of PSL table

Hunt believes Champions League is measure of their success

WHAT HAPPENED: Hunt pointed to Sundowns' financial muscle, insisting they cannot be matched by other Premier Soccer League teams. The SuperSport manager further insisted Downs should be regulars in the Caf Champions League's latter stages because that's what their resources demand.

The ex-Chiefs coach said this after failing to stop the league leaders on Monday's South Africa top-flight game, dubbed the Tshwane Derby.

Masandawana claimed the bragging rights with Neo Maema scoring the only goal in the 43rd minute at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

WHAT HE SAID: "Let’s be honest, they should be judged on the Champions League," Hunt said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"They should be in the semi-final or final every year. That’s how you should judge them because the gap is so much bigger than everybody in South Africa.

"It is unfortunate but it is the way of the game has gone, it is what it is. Sundowns are fantastic, they have got a really good team, good coaches, good club – the club has gone to another level, fantastic.

"You’ve got to commend them, they put their money where their mouth is and then go for it and it’s fantastic. "For us, you’re going to judge it on where we are and what we got. I mean we’ve had players out there earning… wouldn’t want to tell you what they earn, some of them.

"Their kit man earns more than us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Monday's win, Sundowns have opened a 14-point gap on top of the table. They are on 43 points from 17 matches while Richards Bay are in the second position with 29 having played a game fewer.

The Swanky Boys are third with 27 points from 16 games and at this rate, seemingly no team will stop Sundowns in their bid to win their sixth successive PSL title.

However, the battle for second place is a keenly contested one - with nine points separating second from 10th.

WHAT NEXT: Hunt and SuperSport United will hope to collect maximum points when they host Richards Bay in their next PSL game.